PICK IT UP: Cam Spooner has an Instagram page with more than 2000 followers which he uses to make the world as cleaner place. Photo: Patrick Woods
Environment

'Inspiring' Coast boy's mission to create a cleaner world

Eden Boyd
8th Oct 2019 9:16 AM | Updated: 9:16 AM
AFTER only a decade of life under his belt, Cam Spooner is making the world a cleaner place with a mobile phone in hand.

The young Peregian Springs boy is using the power of Instagram to spread one vital message to his 2000 followers.

"I think it's important to keep our beaches clean," he said.

"Everyone is responsible for picking up their own rubbish, because it's easy to."

A lover of animals, Cam first began to advocate for reduced use of plastic straws.

Now his passion has taken him to the sand and surf of the Sunshine Coast, organising regular beach clean-ups for all.

The fame hasn't fazed young Cam, who shares inspiring messages and humorous videos on his Instagram page.

Mum Mandy Spooner is "very proud" of her son for sending his message out to the world.

"We always just say the page is to educate and inspire people, we're not here to sledgehammer our opinions across," he said.

"It's more just to show people that you can drink without a straw."

Making small changes in your daily life will contribute to significant advances in the future, Mandy said.

"We often take our own containers when we get sushi so we're not using the plastic," she said.

"It's all about making those small changes."

With the way Cam inspires those around him, Mandy said youth were the answer to a cleaner planet.

"I think that the kids are great and they are the future," she said.

"With Cam's following, you feel responsible to send an important message.

"You inspire one person, then they inspire another, and it keeps going on."

Cam will host his next beach clean-up on October 13 from 9am at Coolum Beach.

Follow him on Instagram @cam_saves_the_world.

