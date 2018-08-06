Skydive inquest to start in November

Facebook picture of Kerri Pike killed in Skydive accident at Mission Beach Qld

AN INQUEST into the triple skydiving fatality at Mission Beach will he held over five days in November.

Kerri Pike, 54, and skydiving instructors Peter Dawson, 35, and Toby Turner, 34, were killed after a mid air collision on October 13 last year.

Coroner Nerida Wilson told their families, who were in the Coroner Court in Cairns for a pre inquest conference today, that the proceedings would be distressing.

Mrs Pike and Mr Dawson had been in a tandem jump, which was a birthday gift from her husband Alister Pike.

The court was told that he was among those on scene that day.

Up to 19 witnesses may be called to give evidence including Mr Pike.

Ms Wilson said that from October 13 last year this matter had been immediately escalated to inquest.

