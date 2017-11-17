Menu
MISSING WOMAN: Relatives, police worried about Carley

Missing woman Carley Metcalf.
Missing woman Carley Metcalf. NSW Police

HAVE you seen Carley Metcalf?

Tweed/Byron Police are requesting members of the community to keep a look out for Carley, who was reported missing to Lismore Police on Wednesday.

Investigations suggest she was last seen in the Mullumbimby area.

Police and relatives have concerns for her welfare.

Carley is known to frequent the areas of Mullumbimby, Byron Bay and Lismore.

If Carley is seen, or if any member of the public has information they can contact Mullumbimby Police Station on 6684 2144 or alternatively Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

