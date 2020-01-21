Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Amanda Wyatt was reported missing on December 3.
Amanda Wyatt was reported missing on December 3.
News

WHERE IS AMANDA? Police need help to find missing woman

Zachary O'Brien
Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
21st Jan 2020 3:46 PM | Updated: 7:56 PM

POLICE are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance to help locate a 34 year-old woman reported missing on Tuesday, December 3.

Amanda Wyatt was last seen at Stuart Russel St, Mundubbera, around 5pm on Thursday October 3.

She is known to frequent public transport and it is understood she was attempting to travel to Bundaberg at the time.

Police and Amanda's family hold concerns for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition.

She is described as caucasian, around 170cm, large build with brown hair and green eyes.

Anybody with information in relation to Amanda's whereabouts is urged to contact police via Policelink on 131 444, or via the online form and quote reference number QP1902412643.

amanda wyatt missing police
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Which Northern Rivers towns have increased in land value?

        premium_icon Which Northern Rivers towns have increased in land value?

        News STRONG demand for hobby farms and lifestyle properties has created a spike in rural land values.

        Decision made on controversial Byron bypass

        premium_icon Decision made on controversial Byron bypass

        News Find out if Byron Shire Council can continue work on CBD bypass.

        Ballina's ageing ferry needs 'risk reduction' strategy

        premium_icon Ballina's ageing ferry needs 'risk reduction' strategy

        News How often will Burns Point Ferry be out of action?

        $1.3m investment to help foster new research at SCU

        premium_icon $1.3m investment to help foster new research at SCU

        News THE new infrastructure will allow researchers to better understand the workings of...