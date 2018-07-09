Missing woman has not been seen for two months

Missing person Fran Langfield was last seen on Saturday May 5 after leaving her home at Wilsons Creek.

A WILSONS Creek woman was last seen two months ago and police have concerns for her welfare.

On Friday June 1, police suspect she may have been in the Taree area and believed to be driving a white Holden Commodore - BR42GY (NSW rego).

Police have concerns for her welfare.

If you have any information could you please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.