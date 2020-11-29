Missing woman could be on the Northern Rivers

Police have appealed for help to locate missing woman Jana Naude, 35, who was last seen on the Sunshine Coast. Police believe she could be in the Byron Bay or Mullumbimby area.

POLICE have appealed for help in the search for a missing woman who they believe could be on the Far North Coast.

Tweed Byron Police District have said in a statement Jana Naude, 35, was last seen on Queensland's Sunshine Coast in early November.

They said it is possible she is in the Byron Bay or Mullumbimby areas.

"Family have been unable to contact the missing person and have concerns for her welfare," police said.

"Officers attached to the Tweed Byron Police District have commenced an investigation and are appealing for public assistance to locate her."

Ms Naude is described as being described of caucasian appearance with fair complexion, 150-160cm tall, thin build with brown hair.

She has been driving a white Toyota van 842JKM (QLD) similar to the vehicle pictured.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Tweed Heads Police Station on 07 55069499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Quote police report number E79264784.

