Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
40-year-old Angela Pearce and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter were last seen in Crows Nest.
40-year-old Angela Pearce and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter were last seen in Crows Nest. Qld Police
Breaking

MISSING: Urgent appeal to find missing mum and daughter

14th May 2020 6:39 AM

TOOWOOMBA police are appealing for urgent public assistance to locate 40-year-old Angela Pearce and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

The last confirmed sighting of the pair was at a Crows Nest home around 11:30am yesterday (May 12).

Police hold concern for their safety and wellbeing.

The child is described as of Asian appearance, with curly brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey and pink winter onesie with a zippered front.

Angela is Taiwanese, with long black hair, brown eyes and of a slim build. She was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with white writing on the front, black tights, with a pink scrunchie in her hair.

Anyone with any information in relation to their whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

editors picks missing person toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The heartbreaking job of an emergency service worker

        premium_icon The heartbreaking job of an emergency service worker

        News CARING for emergency services community who respond to car crashes, fires, medical incidents and natural disasters is critical to ensuring their wellbeing.

        Why are petrol stations offering lower prices at night only?

        premium_icon Why are petrol stations offering lower prices at night only?

        News Councillor calls on residents to boycott certain petrol stations

        Ex-priest accused of buggery to undergo medical tests

        premium_icon Ex-priest accused of buggery to undergo medical tests

        News Former priest accused of historic act of buggery in NSW

        Why we’ve had no COVID-19 deaths in our region

        premium_icon Why we’ve had no COVID-19 deaths in our region

        News Northern NSW one of only two areas in the state with no fatalities