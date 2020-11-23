MISSING: Teens last seen riding bikes last nigt

MISSING TEENS: Richmond Police District is appealing for public assistance in locating (PICTURED) Tanisha Johnston, aged 15 and Lloyd Johnston aged 14 after the pair were reported as missing to police on November 22, after last being seen in the Casino area around 7pm.

MISSING TEENS: Richmond Police District is appealing for public assistance in locating (PICTURED) Tanisha Johnston, aged 15 and Lloyd Johnston aged 14 after the pair were reported as missing to police on November 22, after last being seen in the Casino area around 7pm.

TWO teenagers believed to have been riding their bikes in Casino are missing and police have appealed to the community for any information.

On Monday Richmond Police District Inspector Russell Ewing said officers are appealing for public assistance in locating Tanisha Johnston, 15, and Lloyd Johnston, 14.

He said the pair were reported as missing to police overnight after last being seen in the Casino area around 7pm.

MISSING TEENS: Richmond Police District is appealing for public assistance in locating Tanisha Johnston, aged 15 and Lloyd Johnston aged 14 (pictured) after the pair were reported as missing to police on November 22, after last being seen in the Casino area around 7pm.

Tanisha is described as caucasian, 170cm tall, thin build, fair complexion, shoulder length blonde hair, last seen wearing black singlet, black shorts and volley shoes and may be riding a pushbike.

Lloyd is described as caucasian, 165cm tall, thin build, fair complexion, sandy blonde hair, last seen wearing black shirt and black shorts and may also be riding a pushbike.

Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of Tanisha and Lloyd is urged to contact Casino Police Station on 02 6662-0099 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 quoting Police event E76477924.