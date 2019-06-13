Missing teen's family due to join search

WITH the family of missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez expected to arrive into Australia this evening, they can at least be comforted with the knowledge they'll have a warm meal waiting for them at their accommodation thanks to the Byron Bay community.

As the search continues for the 18-year-old, who was last seen on May 31 in Byron Bay, the community has come together to support Theo's family and those searching for him by offering food, water and free accommodation.

Byron local Nicolleta Revis decided she wanted to help the family by collecting food for them to eat as soon as they arrived.

"I just thought that in really desperate times, often the best thing you can do is supply a home cooked warm meal and drop it on the door step and run,” she said.

Less than 24 hours after posting on social media about her plan to collect food for the Hayez family, Ms Revis said she'd received an outpouring of support from the community.

"People have been so generous and have supplied heaps of food, home cooked meals, local fruit and vegetables and local produce,” she said at the Byron Bay farmer's market where she was collecting the food this morning.

"I'm going to take it to their accommodation and stock their fridge and cupboards so it'll be there later tonight, when they fly into Brisbane.

"It's an easy way to help.”

Ms Revis said she was proud of her Byron community.

"It's been incredible, you often get people saying how much Byron has changed and it's not what it used to be but the reality is that Byron's still has this very base level of love and support and care and that's really showing through,” she said.

A GoFundMe campaign was also set up by Theo's family, to help fund the search for him. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/hkpub-retrouver-find-theo-byron-bay-australie.