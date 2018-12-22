Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TEENAGE GIRL MISSING: Jessica Webster, aged 15, was last seen at a bus stop on the Tweed Coast Road, Pottsville, about 10 am yesterday.
TEENAGE GIRL MISSING: Jessica Webster, aged 15, was last seen at a bus stop on the Tweed Coast Road, Pottsville, about 10 am yesterday. NSW Police Force
News

MISSING: Have you seen Jessica?

Amber Gibson
by
22nd Dec 2018 10:56 AM

JESSICA WEBSTER, aged 15, was last seen at a bus stop on the Tweed Coast Road, Pottsville, about 10am yesterday after boarding a bus to Tweed Heads.

When she failed to return home, Jessica's family notified officers from Tweed-Byron Police District who have commenced inquiries to locate her.

Police and family hold concerns for Jessica's welfare due to her age and medical condition.

Jessica is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion, 170cm to 175cm tall, medium build, with brown long hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hooded jumper, black Nike sneakers, and carrying a denim backpack.

Police have been told Jessica may be travelling to the Lismore area.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Jessica and urge anyone who has information about Jessica to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

far north coast missing girl police appeal missing girl.
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    FIRE TRAGEDY: Air con unit may be cause of house blaze

    FIRE TRAGEDY: Air con unit may be cause of house blaze

    Breaking SMOKE alarm saves residents lives at at house fire.

    • 22nd Dec 2018 10:38 AM
    5 best-selling toys this Christmas

    premium_icon 5 best-selling toys this Christmas

    Smarter Shopping Are you still looking for a last-minute gift?

    What you need to know about Operation Safe Arrival

    premium_icon What you need to know about Operation Safe Arrival

    Crime Double demerit points have officially kicked in.

    Desperate renters targeted in new scam

    premium_icon Desperate renters targeted in new scam

    Crime Prospective tenant lost hundreds of dollars to a rental scam

    Local Partners