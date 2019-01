Tweed Byron Police are concerned about a runaway 13 year old girl Stella Wolfe-Wright, who is reported as missing by her parents.

Tweed Byron Police are concerned about a runaway 13 year old girl Stella Wolfe-Wright, who is reported as missing by her parents. Tweed Byron Police District

A 13-YEAR-OLD girl has been reported missing and may be in the Byron Bay area.

Tweed Byron Police are concerned about a runaway girl Stella Wolfe-Wright, who is reported as missing by her parents.

Stella is believed to be in the Byron Bay area. Police ask the public to be on the lookout for Stella.

If anyone knows where she is please contact Byron Bay Police on 0266859499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.