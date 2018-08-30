Menu
Missing teen could be in Lismore area: police

30th Aug 2018 9:06 AM

POLICE have appealed for information about a girl missing from the Casino area.

15-year-old Ashley Webster has been reported missing.

Ashley Webster has been reported missing from the Casino area and police believe she could be in the Lismore region.
Ashley Webster has been reported missing from the Casino area and police believe she could be in the Lismore region. NSW Police

Police believe she may be in the Lismore area.

Anyone who is in contact with her has been urged to ask Ashley to contact the closest police station.

Ashley is the second teen reported missing in the Richmond Police District within two days.

Police have also been seeking information about the whereabouts of Georgia Hill, 14.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police reference is E69263031.

Lismore Northern Star

