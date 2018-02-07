INQUIRIES CONTINUE: How a midnight dip went horribly wrong

Using night vision goggles and the aircraft search light for missing woman

UPDATE 11.15am: INVESTIGATIONS are continuing to find a missing woman who reportedly went for a midnight dip at Belongil Beach.



Police were told the woman, believed to be aged in her 20s with long dark hair, went into the water looking for a backpack and never returned to shore.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command with the assistance of the rescue helicopter and Marine Rescue, patrolled the beach and searched the area but were unable to locate the woman.

The search was suspended about 8.30am with no sightings. Police are continuing to make inquiries with local accommodation providers.

At this time, no missing persons reports have been received.

Earlier reports suggested that the woman went missing off Byron Bay's main beach.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

UPDATE, 9.22am: POLICE have suspended the search for a reported missing swimmer after the coast line was covered extensively by emergency services.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command Sergeant Brett Gibson said the search has been suspended indefinitely as investigations continue.

Sgt Gibson said no missing person reported to police as officers inquire at various tourist accommodations at Byron Bay about the possible incident.

He said there has been no missing person confirmed and nothing found during searches in the past eight hours.

Director of Surf Life-Saving Far North Coast, Chris Samuels said four lifesavers have been involved in the wide scale search with police and other emergency services since they were called to Main Beach just after 12.30am.

UPDATE, 8.50am: MARINE Rescue and water police are scouring the waters off the Byron Coast in search of a missing swimmer.

Marine Rescue NSW regional controller John Murray said the woman was seen entering the water at Main Beach about 12.30am.

He said Brunswick Heads Marine Rescue searched the coast between Cape Byron and Brunswick Heads until dawn before a crew from Ballina took over this earlier this morning.

EARLIER : WESTPAC Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked early this morning to assist Police in the search for a missing female swimmer.

An extensive search was carried out using night vision goggles and the aircraft search light.

The swimmer was last seen near rocks adjacent the Main Beach carpark.

The flight crew reported that conditions were good for night coastal searching.

Nothing was found of the swimmer and Police are investigating further into the last known location of the swimmer.

Further aerial searching may commence this morning.