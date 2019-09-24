Menu
MISSING: Search for CQ woman

Caitlan Charles
, caitlan.charles@dailymercury.com.au
24th Sep 2019 6:28 PM

POLICE are searching for a woman reported missing in Moranbah.

The 54-year-old woman, Louise Stephens, was last seen about 7pm Sunday night on Acacia St.

Police hold concerns for her welfare as this behaviour is out of character.

Louise Stephens
Louise Stephens

Ms Stephens is described as caucasian, and is approximately 164cm tall, of a heavy build, with short brown hair.

She may be travelling in a silver 2008 Hyundai i30 hatchback with Queensland registration 546-XIB.

Anyone who sees Ms Stephens or her vehicle is urged to contact police.

