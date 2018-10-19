MISSING: Police, locals search for missing woman

POLICE are appealing for public information as a search continues to locate a missing woman.

Amy Friedman, aged 28, was last seen on a fire trail, south of Brunswick Heads Surf Club, about 8am on Tuesday.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District were contacted about 4.45pm on Thursday 18 October 2018, when she failed to return to her campsite.

Police have been told Ms Friedman had been camping in the area with friends.

Officers conducted a search for Ms Friedman; however, she was not located.

Her family and police hold serious concerns for her welfare as her disappearance is out of character.

Ms Friedman is described as being of South American appearance, about 170cm tall, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police, with assistance from the local community, are today continuing to search the area for Ms Friedman.

Anyone with information, or who sights Ms Friedman, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.