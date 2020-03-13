Menu
Police have appealed for assistance to find Kyle Currie, 17, who is missing from Byron Bay.
News

MISSING: Police concerned for teen not seen since March 6

Liana Turner
13th Mar 2020 9:52 AM

POLICE have appealed for help in locating a young person missing from Byron Bay.

Kyle Currie, 17, was last seen in Byron Bay last Friday, March 6.

Officers from the Tweed Byron Police District have launched an investigation and have asked for public help to find him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should phone Byron Bay Police Station on 02 6685 9499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Kyle is described as being of Aboriginal and Italian decent, 130-140cm tall, 35-40kg, with a solid build, tanned complexion, blonde/brown hair, hazel eyes and studs in both ears.

It's not known what Kyle was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

In a statement issued by police, they said they hold concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information that might assist police can cite police report number E74256262.

Byron Shire News

