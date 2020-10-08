MISSING: Police continue search for Brooklet woman

Elizabeth Forman, 72, was last seen walking on her property in Brooklet about 11.40am on October 1.

POLICE are re-appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing near Tintenbar.

Police were notified when she failed to return home.

Richmond Police District officers have conducted several searches – with assistance from the Police Dog Unit, Police Rescue, SES volunteers, NSW Surf Lifesaving and Westpac Rescue Helicopter – however, they have not been able to locate her.

Elizabeth Forman, 72, was last seen walking on her property in Brooklet about 11.40am Thursday, October 1.

Police and her family have concerns for her wellbeing due to her having a medical condition.

Elizabeth is described as being of caucasian appearance, of thin build, about 173cm tall, with dyed short blue hair. She was last seen wearing a navy top and black leggings.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.