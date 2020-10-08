Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Elizabeth Forman, 72, was last seen walking on her property in Brooklet about 11.40am on October 1.
Elizabeth Forman, 72, was last seen walking on her property in Brooklet about 11.40am on October 1.
News

MISSING: Police continue search for Brooklet woman

Aisling Brennan
8th Oct 2020 9:18 AM

POLICE are re-appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing near Tintenbar.

Elizabeth Forman, 72, was last seen walking on her property in Brooklet about 11.40am on October 1.

Police were notified when she failed to return home.

Richmond Police District officers have conducted several searches – with assistance from the Police Dog Unit, Police Rescue, SES volunteers, NSW Surf Lifesaving and Westpac Rescue Helicopter – however, they have not been able to locate her.

Elizabeth Forman, 72, was last seen walking on her property in Brooklet about 11.40am Thursday, October 1.
Elizabeth Forman, 72, was last seen walking on her property in Brooklet about 11.40am Thursday, October 1.

Police and her family have concerns for her wellbeing due to her having a medical condition.

Elizabeth is described as being of caucasian appearance, of thin build, about 173cm tall, with dyed short blue hair. She was last seen wearing a navy top and black leggings.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

elizabeth forman northern rivers missing persons nsw police force
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Pro surfer’s close encounter with shark at Ballina

        Premium Content WATCH: Pro surfer’s close encounter with shark at Ballina

        News PRO surfer Matt Wilkinson was shaken after watching video of the incident saying, "it looks like it's going for my leg."

        Telstra unveils next 5G plans for the Northern Rivers

        Premium Content Telstra unveils next 5G plans for the Northern Rivers

        News THE mobile technology will be raised at a council meeting next week

        Did the Budget just green light Dunoon dam?

        Premium Content Did the Budget just green light Dunoon dam?

        News An extra $2bn was added to water infrastructure in the Budget

        Man accused of killing ex-partner says he ‘blacked out’

        Premium Content Man accused of killing ex-partner says he ‘blacked out’

        News Paul Thomas Ryan, 66, is before a judge only trial