MISSING PERSON: Richmond Police District are seeking help from the community to locate missing Tintenbar man William Bickel.
News

MISSING: Police ask for help to find William

Alison Paterson
by
2nd Oct 2018 2:00 PM

RICHMOND Police District are seeking assistance from the community to locate William Bickel.

A police spokesman said Mr Bickel, 31, is from Tintenbar and has been missing for several days.

"He was reported missing on the 29th September, and police and his family do have concerns for his welfare," he said.

"He may be in the Ballina area, but does have friends on the Gold Coast.

"If you know where William is or you see him, please call Ballina Police ASAP on 02 66818699 with Police reference E133395101."

Lismore Northern Star

