MISSING: Phillip, 61, was last seen in Woodburn

RICHMOND Police District is seeking community assistance in locating 61-year-old Phillip Marler.

Mr Marler was last seen on Wednesday, June 3, walking to the bus stop near Woodburn Police Station.

Mr Marler is described as being 5ft3, stocky build, bald, with a trimmed beard and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

Anyone with information about Mr Marler’s whereabouts is urged to contact their nearest Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.