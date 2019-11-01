Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One reported missing off Tweed Coast. Picture: Sarah Matray
One reported missing off Tweed Coast. Picture: Sarah Matray
Breaking

Miscommunication blamed for search mission

Jodie Callcott
1st Nov 2019 1:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 2PM:

A POLICE officer on scene told Tweed Daily News the search was sparked by a miscommunication.

She said four men kayaked to Cook Island off Fingal Head when one of the men capsized.

A surfer brought the man to shore and he told surf life savers his three friends were missing.

Surf life savers took a jetski to the island and found the men.

However, the men told surf life savers they were missing a friend and a search was sparked, not knowing he was already brought ashore.

Surf life savers are currently bringing the other three men back in a boat.

 

1PM:

THE Westpac Helicopter has been called to Fingal Head after reports of a missing person in the water.

The call came this afternoon just after midday.

It is understood lifesavers are currently searching the water and NSW Ambulance is also involved.

More to come.

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        100 JOBS: New Lismore cannabis facility given green light

        premium_icon 100 JOBS: New Lismore cannabis facility given green light

        Business LISMORE City Council has announced a mammoth operation for a medicinal cannabis facility has been given the green light.

        • 1st Nov 2019 12:29 PM
        PHOTOS: Very special visitor flies into Lismore Airport

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Very special visitor flies into Lismore Airport

        News He flew in and was then whisked off again in a helicopter

        Months of heavy rainfall needed to reverse drought: BoM

        premium_icon Months of heavy rainfall needed to reverse drought: BoM

        Weather Eastern Australia could be in for a very dry summer.