Miscommunication blamed for search mission

One reported missing off Tweed Coast. Picture: Sarah Matray

UPDATE 2PM:

A POLICE officer on scene told Tweed Daily News the search was sparked by a miscommunication.

She said four men kayaked to Cook Island off Fingal Head when one of the men capsized.

A surfer brought the man to shore and he told surf life savers his three friends were missing.

Surf life savers took a jetski to the island and found the men.

However, the men told surf life savers they were missing a friend and a search was sparked, not knowing he was already brought ashore.

Surf life savers are currently bringing the other three men back in a boat.

1PM:

THE Westpac Helicopter has been called to Fingal Head after reports of a missing person in the water.

The call came this afternoon just after midday.

It is understood lifesavers are currently searching the water and NSW Ambulance is also involved.

