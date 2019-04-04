MISSING PERSON: 14yo has not been heard from for a week

Police are asking for help to find missing boy, Noah Wittig, 14, believed to be in Byron Bay - Ballina.

POLICE are asking for help looking for 14-year-old Noah Wittig, believed to be in the Byron Bay - Ballina area.

Noah has not been in contact with his family since Friday, March 29.

Police and family members have concerns for his safety.

The missing person is believed to be with friends in the Byron Bay - Ballina area.

The missing person is described as; Caucasian male, shaved hair, slight build, 5ft8 tall, last seen wearing wearing black pants, black/white t-shirt and beige cap hat.

If anyone has any information can they please contact Byron Bay Police Station on 02 66859499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police report C70405604 relates.