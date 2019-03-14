Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

MISSING MUM: Woman last seen leaving Harristown

14th Mar 2019 2:51 PM

POLICE concerned about the welfare of a Toowoomba woman who had intended to travel to Dalby but failed to arrive have appealed for help to find her.

Jill Bath, 59, was last seen about 11am yesterday at Coxley St in Harristown, intending to drive to Dalby to visit her daughter.

She was driving a silver 2013 Toyota Corolla, with Queensland registration 058WJY.

She has not been seen since, police said.

Family members and police are concerned for Ms Bath's safety as she has not returned to her home address or contacted family or friends.

She is described as Caucasian, about 152cm tall with a slight build, grey hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing dark blue pattern pants with a sky blue short sleeve top.

Anyone who has seen Ms Bath or her vehicle, or has any information about her whereabouts, is urged to phone Policelink on 131 444.

dalby editors picks missing person toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    $9 million promise to deliver new bridges for Kyogle

    premium_icon $9 million promise to deliver new bridges for Kyogle

    News NSW Labor says it will help the council address its large infrastructure backlog but other candidates are calling for it to be doubled.

    • 14th Mar 2019 3:00 PM
    Hundreds of school kids set to go on strike

    premium_icon Hundreds of school kids set to go on strike

    News They may be young, but they know what they want for their futures

    Thousands in damage to skatepark after 'bizarre' vandalism

    premium_icon Thousands in damage to skatepark after 'bizarre' vandalism

    News Sections of park now closed off

    • 14th Mar 2019 3:51 PM
    'Very intense rainfall' set to wash out weekend

    premium_icon 'Very intense rainfall' set to wash out weekend

    Weather Thunderstorm activity could bring large hail and damaging winds