Missing man’s car found, police investigation underway

NSW POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a 69-year-old Eden Creek man reported missing last Monday.

Michael Davis was reported missing by a friend who was unable to get in contact him since February 9.

Officers attached to Richmond Police District commenced an investigation into his whereabouts.

On Friday March 27, a search was coordinated by Police Rescue, assisted by State Emergency Service (SES) personnel, at his rural property on O’Donnell Road, Eden Creek, which is near Kyogle.

The search team located a Suzuki 4WD near O’Donnell Creek yesterday, believed to be owned by Mr Davis.

Mr Davis was not located, and police are appealing for public assistance to help find him.

It is believed he was last seen about 12.40pm on Wednesday, February 12, when he visited a pharmacy on Summerland Way in Kyogle.

He is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 180–185cm tall, with a medium build and grey hair.

Police hold concerns for Mr Davis’ welfare due to weather conditions in the area at the time he went missing and due to existing health conditions.

The search will continue today.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Casino Police Station on 02 6662 0000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

