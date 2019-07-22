Missing man last seen in Nimbin

Darren Taylor has been reported missing to Tamworth Police and was last seen in Nimnin on July 19.

Darren Taylor has been reported missing to Tamworth Police and was last seen in Nimnin on July 19.

POLICE are seeking the public's assistance to locate missing person, Darren Taylor, who was reported missing from Tamworth on Friday June 21, 2019.

The last unconfirmed sighting of the 39-year-old was at Nimbin on Friday July 19, 2019.

The missing person is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with a tanned completion, 175-180cm tall, of a medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police have concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information about the missing person is urged to contact Tamworth Police Station on 02 6768 2999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.