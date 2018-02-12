Menu
MISSING MAN: Have you seen Andy?

Police are concerned for the welfare of Andrew Hutchings of Byron Bay.
POLICE are concerned for the welfare of Andrew Hutchings of Byron Bay.

Mr Hutchings was last seen by friends on Wednesday February 7 in the Byron Bay area. Mr Hutchings drives a four door grey-coloured Toyota Rav4 - NSW Registration CMS76D. He is believed to be driving this vehicle.

Police have received recent information Mr Hutchings may have been in the Ballina area on Friday February 9 around 3pm.

If anyone has any information please contact Byron Bay Police Station on 02 66859499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Police Report No. E67005052.

Topics:  andrew andy hutchings byron bay byron bay police missing man northern rivers police

