MISSING MAN: Have you seen Andy?

POLICE are concerned for the welfare of Andrew Hutchings of Byron Bay.

Mr Hutchings was last seen by friends on Wednesday February 7 in the Byron Bay area. Mr Hutchings drives a four door grey-coloured Toyota Rav4 - NSW Registration CMS76D. He is believed to be driving this vehicle.

Police have received recent information Mr Hutchings may have been in the Ballina area on Friday February 9 around 3pm.

If anyone has any information please contact Byron Bay Police Station on 02 66859499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Police Report No. E67005052.