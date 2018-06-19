Missing man has not been seen for almost a month

Richmond Police have appealed for information about the whereabouts of missing man Steven Close.

POLICE continue to call for help locating a man last seen almost four weeks ago.

Steven Close has been reported as a missing person. Mr Close is a 56-years-old truck driver. He may be in the Casino area and was last seen there on the May 24. He may be driving a Toyota Kluger, NSW registration AZA96K (NSW).

Mr Close is not in any sort of trouble. His family are worried and want to ensure he was OK.

If you know Mr Close's whereabouts please call Casino Police on (02) 6662 0099, police reference is C131163301