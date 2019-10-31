Menu
Dylan Bartlett, 23, went missing around seven weeks ago.
News

Missing man found dead in air-duct

by Ally Foster
31st Oct 2019 6:38 PM

An Adelaide family is searching for answers after the body of a young man was found inside a shopping centre air-duct, weeks after he was reported missing.

South Australia police officers were called to Noarlunga Centre at about 4.40pm on Monday after a body was discovered inside an air-duct in one of the toilet blocks.

The person was identified as Dylan Bartlett, 23, who went missing from Noarlunga Downs around seven weeks ago.

He went missing about seven weeks ago. Picture: Facebook
Despite the bizarre circumstances his body was found in, police are not treating the death as suspicious.

Mr Barlett was last seen at his home on the morning of September 9.

The young man's stepfather, Troy Wisman, told Nine News he received a phone call a couple of days ago to tell him the body had been identified.

Though the circumstances surrounding Mr Barlett's death remain unclear, Mr Wisman said he doesn't believe he was trying to break into the centre.

 

Mr Wisman said he thought his step son was hiding. Picture: 9 News/Channel 9
"I don't think he was trying to break in. I think he was hiding. I am not entirely sure," he said.

"The police are doing their investigation to find out why he was there."

Nine News reported that Mr Bartlett's body may have been in the air-duct weeks before being discovered.

Flowers have been left at the site where his body was found.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

