News

MISSING MAN: Can you help find Michael?

Jessica Lamb
by
31st Oct 2020 3:31 PM

POLICE are appealing for assistance to locate a man missing from the Northern Rivers.

Michael Laracy, aged 56, was last seen leaving his home at Ballina about 10.30pm on Thursday.

Officers attached to Richmond Police District commenced inquiries to locate Mr Laracy when reported missing by family members on Friday.

Michael Laracy, aged 56, was last seen leaving his home at Ballina about 10.30pm on Thursday (29 October 2020).

He has not been seen or heard from since and concerns are held for his welfare.

Mr Laracy is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, about 180cm tall, with white hair, beard and moustache.

He is believed to wearing a polo t-shirt, shorts and black boots.

Anyone with information about Michael's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au   Information is treated in strict confidence. 
