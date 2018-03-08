MISSING: Lismore man last seen on Sunday

Benjamin Luff of Lismore has not been seen since Sunday.

POLICE hold serious concerns for a missing Lismore man.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate the man who was last seen in Coffs Harbour earlier this week.

Benjamin Luff, aged 47, was last seen in Toormina on Sunday (March 4 2018), and was believed to be heading to his Lismore home the following day.

Police were alerted when he failed to attend work on Tuesday and could not be located or contacted.

Serious concerns are held for Mr Luff's welfare as his disappearance is out of character and he suffers a medical condition which requires medication.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 170cm tall, with a medium build and short brown hair.

It's believed he is driving a black Ford sedan with NSW registration CL24VT.

Anyone who sees Benjamin or believes they know his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.