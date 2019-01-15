MISSING: Kye was last seen on Sunday

Kye Swift, 19, was last seen at Kingscliff on Tweed Coast Road about 2.30pm on Sunday 13 January 2019.

Peter Richard Miller

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a male missing from Tweed Heads.

Kye Swift, 19, was last seen at Kingscliff on Tweed Coast Road about 2.30 pm on Sunday January 13.

His family reported him missing that evening when he could not be located or contacted.

Concerns are held for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District are appealing for public assistance to locate him.

Kye is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 170cm tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo of the word 'FTP' on his left thigh.

Anyone who sees Kyle or believes they know his whereabouts is urged to contact Tweed Heads Police 0755069499 or Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000