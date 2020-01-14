Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alicia Travers, aged 36, was last seen leaving a home in Bray Park during the evening of Sunday 12 January 2020.
Alicia Travers, aged 36, was last seen leaving a home in Bray Park during the evening of Sunday 12 January 2020.
News

MISSING: Have you seen this woman?

14th Jan 2020 12:08 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from the Far North Coast.

Alicia Travers, aged 36, was last seen leaving a home in Bray Park during the evening of Sunday, January 12.

 

Alicia Travers, aged 36, was last seen leaving a home in Bray Park during the evening of Sunday 12 January 2020.
Alicia Travers, aged 36, was last seen leaving a home in Bray Park during the evening of Sunday 12 January 2020.

 

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District were notified the next day and commenced an investigation.

Police and family hold concern for her welfare as she has not been seen or heard from since.

She is described as being of caucasian appearance, approximately 160cm tall, with a medium build and brown hair.

 

Alicia Travers, aged 36, was last seen leaving a home in Bray Park during the evening of Sunday 12 January 2020.
Alicia Travers, aged 36, was last seen leaving a home in Bray Park during the evening of Sunday 12 January 2020.

 

It's thought she may be travelling in a white Toyota Tarago with NSW registration plates CU29VV.

Anyone who may have seen Alicia or has information are urged to contact Tweed Heads Police on (07) 5506 9499 or to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

More Stories

Show More
murwillumbah twdbreaking twdnews
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crazy coastal rental prices ‘a shocking sign of the times’

        premium_icon Crazy coastal rental prices ‘a shocking sign of the times’

        News BYRON Bay resident Skye De'ville almost fell off his chair when he stumbled upon a rental listing for $4250.

        New book uncovers stories of Lismore’s past

        premium_icon New book uncovers stories of Lismore’s past

        News A NEW book detailing the history of Lismore’s heritage buildings, businesses and...

        • 14th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
        PHOTOS: Crowds flock to Evans for air show

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Crowds flock to Evans for air show

        News THE crowds were out on the weekend for the annual Evans Head air show.

        • 14th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
        Social media helps nab street fighters

        premium_icon Social media helps nab street fighters

        Crime SIX people have been issued with criminal infringements.