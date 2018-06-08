MISSING: Have you seen this 20-year-old woman?

MISSING: Byron Bay woman Jacqueline Kupke, 20, who was reported missing last Friday and has not been seen since.

MISSING: Byron Bay woman Jacqueline Kupke, 20, who was reported missing last Friday and has not been seen since.

BYRON Bay woman Jacqueline Kupke was last seen on Friday last week, June 1, at a school on Carlyle St.

Her disappearance was reported to officers from the Tweed-Byron Police District when she failed to turn up to work.

Police and family have serious concerns for her welfare as her disappearance is out of character.

Jacqueline is a German national and described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, with a thin build, olive complexion, brown eyes and long brown hair.

Anyone who sees Jacqueline, or knows her whereabouts, is urged to contact police immediately.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: