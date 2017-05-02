MISSING: Have you seen Steven?

Steven Craig Bentley has been missing since March 31.

LOCAL police have asked Northern Rivers residents to keep an eye out for a missing person from Queensland.

Queensland police are seeking assistance in locating Steven Craig Bentley, who has been missing since March 31.

Steven is 57 years old and may be travelling in a Blue Ford Festiva Hatch rego 928TSX (QLD rego).

His banking records show that he has used his account during April in Ballina, Evans Head, Casino and Lismore.

Steven has several medical issues and he requires his medication.

If you see Steven please contact your local police station or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Queensland reference is QP1700698224