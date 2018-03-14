MISSING: Have you seen Phoebe?

POLICE are asking for community assistance with finding Phoebe Hornibrook.

She is 56 years old and has ties to Wollongbar.

Phoebe is described as described as female, 175 cm (5 feet 9 inches) tall, solid build, grey/blonde long straight hair, brown eyes, noticeable gap between her front teeth.

She may be in possession of a green jumper and coloured trousers.

It is quite possible that she is in the Goulburn/Moss Vale area and has no money.

Phoebe's family are very worried about her. If you see Phoebe please call 000 straight away. Police reference is E67482921