Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are concerned for the welfare of Nathaniel Bower, 13.
Police are concerned for the welfare of Nathaniel Bower, 13.
News

MISSING: Have you seen Nathaniel?

Cathy Adams
by
24th Oct 2020 8:29 AM

POLICE are seeking help from the public to locate a teenage boy missing from the Tweed Heads area.

Nathaniel Bower, aged 13, was last seen at a skate park on Heffron Street, Tweed Heads South, about 2pm Friday,  October 23.

When he didn't return as expected, he was reported missing to officers from Tweed/Byron Police District who commenced inquiries to locate him.

Concerns are held for his welfare due to his age and suffering medical conditions.

Nathaniel is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, between 150cm and 155cm tall, of thin build, with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing blue and red 'Fila' tracksuit pants, white 'Nike' shirt and a blue 'Nike' cap.

northern rivers missing person
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Another greyhound death prompts calls for overhaul

        Premium Content Another greyhound death prompts calls for overhaul

        News Second death in a week on Northern Rivers’ tracks has animal rights group up in arms

        SIX unmissable events on the Northern Rivers this weekend

        Premium Content SIX unmissable events on the Northern Rivers this weekend

        News There’s plenty to do this weekend if you're out and about

        Fair warning given to drivers with dogs in their utes

        Premium Content Fair warning given to drivers with dogs in their utes

        News POLICE partnered with the RSPCA and local rangers to conduct animal welfare checks...

        Sense of ‘hopelessness’ felt at time of break-in spree

        Premium Content Sense of ‘hopelessness’ felt at time of break-in spree

        Crime A MAN has pleaded guilty to 21 offences from the Ballina and Lennox Head areas.