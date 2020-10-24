MISSING: Have you seen Nathaniel?

Police are concerned for the welfare of Nathaniel Bower, 13.

POLICE are seeking help from the public to locate a teenage boy missing from the Tweed Heads area.

Nathaniel Bower, aged 13, was last seen at a skate park on Heffron Street, Tweed Heads South, about 2pm Friday, October 23.

When he didn't return as expected, he was reported missing to officers from Tweed/Byron Police District who commenced inquiries to locate him.

Concerns are held for his welfare due to his age and suffering medical conditions.

Nathaniel is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, between 150cm and 155cm tall, of thin build, with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing blue and red 'Fila' tracksuit pants, white 'Nike' shirt and a blue 'Nike' cap.