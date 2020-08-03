MISSING: Have you seen Natalie?

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Natalie Roberts reported missing from Tweed Heads.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate Natalie Roberts reported missing from Tweed Heads.

Natalie Roberts, 48, was last seen about 8.30am on Thursday July 30, 2020 in Tweed Heads.

Officers attached to the Tweed Byron Police District have commenced an investigation and are appealing for public assistance to locate Natalie.

The missing person is described as being caucasian appearance, olive complexion, about 170cm tall, thin build, with brown hair.

Police believe the missing person may have been in the Mooloolaba/Maroochydore, Queensland area on Friday July 31.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare.

Police report E75077540 relates.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Tweed Heads Police Station on 07 55069499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or http://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.