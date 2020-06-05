Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

MISSING: Have you seen Liah?

Aisling Brennan
5th Jun 2020 11:50 AM

THE public are being urged to share any information they might have about the whereabouts of Liah Sheat.

Richmond Police District are assistance in locating the 25-year-old, who is believed to have been in the vicinity of Boundary Street, Tweed Heads this morning.

 

MISSING PERSON – Liah Sheat, 25, was last seen in Tweed Heads.
MISSING PERSON – Liah Sheat, 25, was last seen in Tweed Heads.

 

Liah is described as caucasian with fair skin, slim build, has since shaved her hair and not wearing shoes.

She may appear to be confused and disorientated.

Anyone with information is urged to contact their nearest Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

missing person missing persons unit missing person tweed richmond police district tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Taco Bell one step closer to opening in Ballina

        premium_icon Taco Bell one step closer to opening in Ballina

        News AS WELL as a Taco Bell store, Ballina is about to get a new McDonald’s.

        Emotional reason why Karina is helping cancer patients

        premium_icon Emotional reason why Karina is helping cancer patients

        News “IT’S been really rewarding, there’s been some really beautiful people that I’ve...

        40,000 reasons to smile for Our Kids charity

        premium_icon 40,000 reasons to smile for Our Kids charity

        News AN “INCREDIBLE” donation has helped the Northern Rivers charity buy a CTG...

        The tiny beetle that’s being watched very closely

        premium_icon The tiny beetle that’s being watched very closely

        News IN THE Kyogle area, these beetles play an important role.