Police have appealed for help in finding 15-year-old Jacob Knight, who they believe might be in Lismore.

Police have appealed for help in finding 15-year-old Jacob Knight, who they believe might be in Lismore. NSW Police

POLICE have appealed for assistance in finding missing boy Jacob Knight.

Police have released a photo of the 15-year-old, who was reported missing on Monday, May 28.

Police and Jacob's family have made enquiries but have been unable to find him.

It is believed he may be in the Lismore area.

Police and his family have concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information should contact Lismore Police on 02 6626 0599 or Byron Bay Police on 02 6685 9499.