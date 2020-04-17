Menu
MISSING: Have you seen Coast’s Charlie Chaplin?

by Emily Halloran
17th Apr 2020 12:05 PM
AN elderly Gold Coast couple are distraught after their statue of Charlie Chaplin was believed to have been stolen from their front yard.

Clem Gillies, 79, and wife Val, 78, purchased their unit on Musgrave Street, Coolangatta more than 40 years ago and were pleased to find the vintage statue.

"I have no idea where (the statue) came from or where he has been, but he has been on the block of land for well over 50 years," Mr Gillies said.

"He's an actual miniature statue of Charlie Chaplin standing in his signature pose.

 

The missing 3ft Charlie Chaplin statue. Photo: Supplied
The missing 3ft Charlie Chaplin statue. Photo: Supplied

 

"He's well made. About three-foot high. I repainted him and cleaned him up.

"People love him. Some people who live in this block of units give him a pat or a smile as they go in and out.

"I always thought about someone coming and pinching him so I drilled through the base of the statue and wired it in."

Mr Gillies believes the statue was stolen sometime on Wednesday night.

 

Charlie Chaplin as The Tramp.
Charlie Chaplin as The Tramp.

 

"He was there in the evening and gone in the morning," he said.

"I would like to find the person who stole it, or for someone to tell me where he is, where he was left."

Mr and Mrs Gillies said they would be reporting the theft to police today.

Charlie Chaplin was a famed English comic actor, filmmaker, and composer who rose to fame in the era of silent film. He died in 1977 in Switzerland.

