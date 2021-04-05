Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are appealing for help to find a 27-year-old woman who was reported missing from the Douglas area last week.
Police are appealing for help to find a 27-year-old woman who was reported missing from the Douglas area last week.
News

Have you seen missing woman Carmel Mann?

5th Apr 2021 10:11 AM

POLICE are appealing for help to find a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in the Douglas area last week.

Carmel Mann was last seen at an address on Angus Smith Drive at around 1pm last Thursday.
Carmel Mann was last seen at an address on Angus Smith Drive at around 1pm last Thursday.

Carmel Mann was last seen at an address on Angus Smith Drive at 1pm on April 1.

She has not made any contact with family or friends since.

Police have grave concerns for Carmel's welfare due to a medical condition.

Carmel is described as approximately 150cm, dark complexion, with a large build, long black hair and brown eyes. Police urge Carmel or anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to contact police.

 

 

caitlan.charles@news.com.au

Originally published as Missing: Have you seen Carmel?

carmel mann missing woman police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MEGA PHOTO GALLERY: Thanks for all the memories Bluesfest

        Premium Content MEGA PHOTO GALLERY: Thanks for all the memories Bluesfest

        News Missing Bluesfest? We are as well after the festival was cancelled for the second year in a row, so we took a look through our photo archives.

        Warnings: Hazardous surf, Flood Watch in place

        Premium Content Warnings: Hazardous surf, Flood Watch in place

        News Heavy rainfall associated with a deepening low pressure has the potential to cause...

        Two surfers drown in separate tragic incidents

        Premium Content Two surfers drown in separate tragic incidents

        News Two surfers have died after being retrieved unconscious from the ocean in separate...

        COVID numbers, what 19,000 tests revealed

        Premium Content COVID numbers, what 19,000 tests revealed

        News In the past four weeks, 19,000 tests were conducted in Northern NSW.