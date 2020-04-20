Menu
MISSING: have you seen 14-year-old Crystal?

Aisling Brennan
20th Apr 2020 12:08 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage girl missing from Sydney’s Inner West.

Crystal Walker, aged 14, was last seen at Petersham Railway Station about 9am on March 26.

She is known to frequent the Lismore area.

Officers from Inner West Police Area Command commenced an investigation and continue to conduct inquiries into her whereabouts.

She is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 175cm tall, of thin build, with long dark curly hair.

Crystal has orthodontic braces and was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve jumper and black leggings.

It is believed Crystal may be frequenting the general areas of Waterloo, Redfern or Lismore.

Anyone with information or who may have seen Crystal are urged to contact Marrickville Police Station on (02) 9568 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Lismore Northern Star

