MISSING GIRL: Family, police worried about Stella

POLICE are appealing for help to find missing teenager, Stella Wolfe-Wright.

The 13-year-old has been missing since Friday and may be in the Brunswick Heads or Byron Bay areas. She is from the Pottsville area.

Tweed Byron Police District said Stella had a "history of staying with friends in the Byron Bay area, including Brunswick Heads".

"Stella is described as 160-165cm tall, medium build, fair complexion and brown eyes," police said.

"Police and family have concerns for Stella's safety and are seeking assistance from the community to locate her safe and well."

If anyone has information of her whereabouts please contact your local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Police report number C309700494.