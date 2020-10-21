Missing for three weeks: Where is Elizabeth?

Elizabeth "Jean" Forman, aged 72, was last seen walking near her property on Friday Hut Road, Brooklet, on October 1.

POLICE are re-appealing for public assistance as they continue their search for a woman missing at Brooklet.

Elizabeth “Jean” Forman, aged 72, was last seen walking near her property on Friday Hut Road, Brooklet, about 11.40am on Thursday October 1.

Surf Lifesaving Far North Coast - Support Operations helped in a recent search for missing woman Elizabeth Forman.

Police were notified when she failed to return home and began searching the surrounding area, without success.

Officers from Richmond Police District have continued searching with assistance from the Dog Unit, Police Rescue, SES volunteers, NSW Surf Lifesaving and Westpac Rescue Helicopter; however, Mrs Forman has not been located.

Police are appealing to residents in the Brooklet, Newrybar, Nashua, Possum Creek and Bangalow area to search their properties.

Mrs Forman is described as being of caucasian appearance, of thin build, about 173cm tall, with dyed short blue hair. She was last seen wearing a navy top and black leggings.

Police and her family have concerns for her wellbeing due to her having a medical condition.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.