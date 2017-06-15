Missing duo could be on Northern Rivers

MISSING: The father and son duo were last seen in Mount Gravatt on Friday.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a missing father and son from Mount Gravatt, who may be on the Northern Rivers.

The pair were last seen in the vicinity of the Mount Gravatt Lookout at 4.30pm on Friday June 9 in a white Ford transit van.

Family last spoke with the man on June 10, however he and the boy have not been seen or heard from since.

Police and family hold concerns for their welfare due to the absence of contact being out of character.

The 56-year-old man is described as Caucasian in appearance, 163 cm tall, slim build and grey hair.

The 8-year-old boy is described Caucasian in appearance, 100 cm tall, heavy build and brown hair.

Information suggests that the pair may have travelled to Lismore on June 13.

Any members of the public who may have information in relation to the whereabouts of the man and boy are asked to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.