Mum's heartfelt thanks for finding her 4-year-old son

Byron Bay mum Jo Chaseling is reunited with her son, Miles, 4, after he went missing.

Byron Bay mum Jo Chaseling is reunited with her son, Miles, 4, after he went missing. Christian Morrow

Update 5.17pm: THE mum of four-year-old Miles Chaeling, who went missing at Byron Bay for two hours today, has thanked the community for helping to find him.

Jo Chaseling said: "Could you please pass on our heartfelt thanks to the Byron community, who were tremendous in their efforts today searching for our son, Miles.

"The police, surf patrol, VRA, friends and the wider community all came to our support and we are humbled and grateful for their efforts.

"Miles is happily at home with family and is his usual chirpy self."

Update 1.30pm: A LOST four-year-old boy has been reunited with his emotional mum after being missing for two hours.

Miles Chaseling was found in the fire escape stairwell of a nearby building in Lawson Street by people who were staying there.

Miles Chaseling, 4, has been found, after going missing at about 11.30am today at the playground area on Lawson Street Byron Bay.

The boy became locked in the stairwell after his curiosity led him in for a look.

The boy was not injured and was happy and chirpy and back with his mum, who was overjoyed and crying when they reunited.

The VRA, police, detectives and the community all joined in the search for the missing boy.

His mum, Jo Chaseling said her "happy, outgoing kid" liked to wonder and explore.

Living in Byron Bay, she said her son was familiar with the town.

Original story 1.01pm: POLICE are asking for community assistance to find a four-year-old boy missing in Byron Bay.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command said Miles Chaseling, 4, was last seen about 11.30am today at the playground area on Lawson Street Byron Bay.

Police said he was at a party with family.

Anyone who has seen the child is asked to call Byron Bay police immediately on 6685 9499.

More to come.