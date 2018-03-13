Menu
Critical Alert

MISSING BOY: Police issue alert for 14-year-old

13th Mar 2018 3:09 PM

POLICE have issued an alert for a missing boy on the Northern Rivers.

William McLean, 14, left the family home at Wollongbar about 9.30am on Saturday, March 10.

He has not been seen since.

He is described as being about 150cm tall, brown hair, brown eyes and thin build.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and grey or black track paints and a black cap.

If you have any information at all about William's whereabouts please call Ballina Police on 02 6681 8699 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

The police reference number for this matter is E66677106.

Lismore Northern Star
