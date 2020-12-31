Menu
News

MISSING: Can you help find Maddison?

Jessica Lamb
31st Dec 2020 3:50 PM

POLICE are asking for help to find a missing 16-year-old girl near Lismore.

Shortly before 10am on December 26, Maddison Kelly left her family home on Wollongbar, near Lismore.

When she failed to return home later that day attempts were made to contact her however, she has not been located.

Family of the young girl have reported her missing to police and an investigation is now underway.

Maddison Kelly.

Initial inquiries suggest she may be in the Surry Hills or Haymarket area on Sydney.

Police and family have concerns for her welfare and are calling for anyone who may have information concerning her whereabouts to contact Ballina Police Station, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

Information will be treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

