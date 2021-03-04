Menu
News

MISSING BOY: Have you seen Byron?

Liana Boss
4th Mar 2021 6:36 AM

Police have appealed for help to locate a boy missing from Tweed Heads.

Byron Kimmins was last seen at a shop in The Strand Shopping Centre in Griffith St, Coolangatta yesterday (Wednesday, March 3).

He was reported missing to Tweed Byron Police District yesterday and officers have begun inquiries into his whereabouts.

“Police and his family hold concerns for his welfare due to his young age and he has a medical condition,” NSW Police said in a statement.

“Byron is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 152cm tall, of a slim build, with short blonde hair and blue eyes.”

Police believe Byron may be in the Tweed Heads or Coolangatta areas.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Tweed Heads Police Station on (07) 5506 9499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

