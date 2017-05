Jesse Foxley-Connolly has been reported missing. Henderson, David John

POLICE are trying to locate Jesse Foxley-Connolly, who has been reported as a missing person.

It is believed he is frequenting the Lismore CBD with other juveniles.

Police are asking Jesse to make contact with his mother and police.

If you know where Jesse is please call Lismore Police on 6626 0599.

Police reference is C64041005