POLICE have appealed for assistance in finding a missing teen.

Aidan Olivieri has been reported as a missing, and was last seen at 10.30pm last night.

The 16-year-old is from Cedar Point, south of Kyogle, and police said he may be in the Kyogle area.

He was wearing a red shirt, blue shorts and no shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Casino police on 02 6662 0099 and quote police reference number E69959519.